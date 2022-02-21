Sardarpur: Female constable goes missing, husband files complaint

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A female police constable has gone missing from Rajod police station in Dhar district.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena informed that Subhash Bhabar submitted an application after his wife and constable Shivri Bhabar, 32, resident of Bagdi village and currently staying at Diamond Colony, Rajgarh, about 40-kilometre from Rajod police station had gone missing on February 13.

In his complaint, Bhabar informed that till February 12, Shivri was doing her duty, but on February 13, when she did not return home, Bhabar informed the Rajgarh police station.

Meena has entrusted the investigation of this matter to SI Ramesh Damor.

According to the investigating officer Damor, the mobile number on which Shivri used to talk to her colleagues about work-related matters is switched off.

A police team has even contacted her parents, but they were unable to provide any information about her whereabouts.

Police in other districts have been informed about the case and the Dhar police have launched a district-wide search operation to trace the missing constable in right earnest.

SDOP Ramsingh Meda told the Free Press that Sirvi was posted at the Rajod police station. There could be family issues behind the disappearance of the constable. We are searching for her.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena told the Free Press that they have learnt that there was a dispute between the husband and wife and it could be the reason behind the disappearance of the constable. He ended by saying that the matter is being investigated and soon Sirvi will be traced.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:57 PM IST