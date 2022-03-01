Sardarpur: Explosions rock Sardarpur village, illegal biodiesel godown destroyed in fire

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three back-to-back explosions leading to a huge fire were reported at an illegal biodiesel godown late night on Monday, reducing the godown to ashes and creating panic in Dhulet, a small village on the Indore ñ Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district.

The godown was situated barely seven kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters. Two tankers that were parked on the campus too were completely gutted in the explosions.

No casualty was reported as at the time of the incident, the godown was closed. One can gauge the intensity of the explosion on basis of the large number of villagers from nearby Dhulet village who rushed to the spot.

After the fire incident, fire-tenders and a police team rushed to the spot. It took about six to seven hours for the fire to be brought under control. The police force had to stop traffic movement on the road to avert any accident, while the fire brigade employees were engaged in controlling the fire.

During preliminary investigation it was revealed that at first, the two tankers parked in the godown premises caught fire and subsequently the fire spread to the entire godown, followed by three back to back explosions.

Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate Bonder Singh Kalesh and sub-divisional officer (police) Ram Singh Meda rushed to the spot with a heavy police team. Police seized one Scorpio fitted with a filling machine parked outside the godown.

Villagers accuse administration, cops of turning a blind eye

Many of the villagers from Dhulet village who rushed to the spot after they heard the explosions, accused the local administration and the police for the fire and the explosions.

They claimed that many such illegal activities are going on here, but the administration and the police continue to turn a blind eye towards these activities

They complained that the concerned officials merely fulfil the formalities and no action has been taken against the offenders so far.

The villagers also feared and warned that many such hazardous incidents could take place in the near future if the administration continues to neglect the matter. The officials pacified the villagers, assuring them of taking cognisance of the issue.

Two booked

SDOP Meda informed that the incident took place while illegal refilling was going on at the spot. Police have registered a case against two people - Amin Ansari of Rajgarh village and godown land owner Mohan Sirvi under Section 285 of the IPC (dealing with any combustible matter so as to endanger human life) and other relevant sections.

Godown demolished

After the incident, following the directives of Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, the administrative team demolished the illegal structure of the godown on the roadside. Heavy machinery with JCBs was pressed into action.

Rajgarh police station in-charge, beat in-charge suspended

After the incident, Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh suspended Rajgarh police station in-charge Ratanlal Meena and beat in-charge Raju Makwana with immediate effect for dereliction in duty. Manawar police station in-charge Brajesh Malviya has been shifted to Rajgarh police station.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:47 PM IST