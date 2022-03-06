e-Paper Get App
Sardarpur: Cops recover Rs 1.80 lakh excess cash paid to a bank customer within 24 hours

Rajgarh police station-in-charge Brijesh Malviya said that Bank of Baroda head cashier Yogendra Jain had submitted an application that account holder Dinesh had been mistakenly paid Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 20,000 when he encashed a cheque on March 4.
FP News Service
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered Rs 1, 80,000 paid in excess by a bank to one of its customers and returned the money to the bank within 24 hours.

Rajgarh police station-in-charge Brijesh Malviya said that Bank of Baroda head cashier Yogendra Jain had submitted an application that account holder Dinesh had been mistakenly paid Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 20,000 when he encashed a cheque on March 4. He further said that Dinesh is from Ankaleshwar, Gujarat and has switched his phone off.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a team led by Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh, Additional SP Devendra Patidar and SDOP Ram Singh Meda traced the location of Dinesh Bhil and recovered Rs 1,80,000 from him. Police handed over the recovered amount to Rajgarh Bank of Baroda manager Rohan Parihar and head cashier Jain. The bank staff thanked the police for recovery within 24 hours. Head constables Ravindra Jat, Vipin Katara and constables Satyapal and Pradeep were a part of the team that recovered the money.

