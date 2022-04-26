Sardarpur: Clear all dues of divyang teachers by April 28, says Dhar collector

Sardarpur/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain has expressed disappointment over the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) to divyang teachers.

Jain chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting held at the district headquarters on Monday evening. During the meeting, he came to know that in addition to the dearness allowance, their disability allowance was still pending for the last year. Even HRA payment of around 11 months was also pending.

Following which Jain ordered the department to present certificates of payment before April 28.

The collector directed the assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department, Supriya Bisen, to resolve the matter with immediate effect.

After the TL meeting, assistant commissioner Bisen issued an urgent order to all the Block Education Officers, stating that the process of payment of disability allowance to the disabled teachers of the new teacher cadre should be complete by April 28.

Teachers who have not been paid the arrears of the seventh pay scale, ensure their dues must be cleared before April 28 and make sure to send the certificate of payment to the tribal affairs department on April 28 either through courier, WhatsApp or email.

Notably, Free Press raised the issue of non-payment of their dues on April 17 after scores of teachers under the banner of Azad Teachers Association took up the issue with assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen and sought timely intervention and assurance of implementation of orders.

An office-bearer of the association appraised the plights of teachers from Sardarpur tehsil and other blocks due to prolonged non-payment of their dues. Irked over the sluggishness, teachers claimed that the attitude of the authorities amounts to disobedience of the order of the assistant commissioner and government.

Their disability allowance has not been paid even with the latest salary. In addition to that, several divyang teachers are still deprived of the second instalment of the seventh pay scale. They also demanded appropriate action against those who are responsible for their plight and hardships.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:16 PM IST