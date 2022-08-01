Sardarpur: BRC, assistant engineer inspect dilapidated govt school

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Primary School, Talavpara, located around 13 kilometres away fromSardarpur town of Dhar district has been in dilapidated conditions for the last many years.

The ceiling of the classrooms is crumbling, whereas the classrooms that have turned into ruins can fall at any time. The school management Committee has repeatedly demanded from the officials of the education department that the building be re-constructed but the officials have not considered it appropriate to take any action regarding the construction.

On Saturday, Maithilisharan, assistant engineer, District Education Center, accompanied by BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar and Deputy Engineer Manoj Verma undertook an inspection of the school. On SDM Rahul Chouhanís instructions, Patwari Pradeep Amliyar also reached the school to file a panchnama. In this, he stated that the roof of the school has been continuously falling apart. The iron bars laid on the roof have rotten. School Committee opposes repairing as the school may collapse at any time due to a thunderstorm. Hence, the construction of a new building has become obligatory.

The collector has instructed education officials not to conduct classes in the dilapidated conditions of the school. Notably, observing the worse condition of the school, as an alternative arrangement, the Maglik Bhawan of the village is being used to conduct classes of 116 students of different classes. The school was built about 27 years ago and to this date, no renovation has taken place.