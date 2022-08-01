Bhopal: Mallakhamb, Yoga, Fencing, Pittu in annual sports calendar for schools

Mallakhamba | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mallakhamb, Yoga, Fencing and Pittu have been included in the annual calendar 2022-23 of the state level school sports competitions. With this initiative of Minister for School Education (Independent Charge) Inder Singh Parmar, local traditional sports will get a boost in the state.

Earlier on July 13, the list of sports for the annual calendar year 2022-23 of the state level school sports competitions was released. Mallakhamb is the "State Game" of Madhya Pradesh.

The Directorate of Public Instruction has issued the revised calendar to all the Divisional Joint Directors and District Education Officers.