Sardarpur: Aspirants torch CM’s effigy, slam Congress

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district witnessed massive protest against both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over cancellation of Panchayat Polls in the state.

The party workers and the candidates expressed their anger and torched an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

They raised slogans against the BJP as well as Congress.

Protesting candidates and their supporters claimed that Panchayat elections were declared and then cancelled. There is resentment among the aspiring contestants on cancellation of the elections. The candidates said that the government made fun of the elections.

The candidates said that in Dhar district, in the first and second phase of the poll process the candidates had obtained election symbols after they filed nomination papers.

The election material was printed. By cancelling the election through a resolution has hurt the sentiments of the candidates and the democratic rights of the people.

The candidates who contested the elections said that the expenditure incurred by the candidates in filling the election form and printing the election material in Dhar district would be reimbursed by the government.

Those who staged protest include Tolaram Gamad, Ramesh Ausari, Mohan Mavi, Dinesh Amliyar, Rajendra Singh Gamad, Umesh Rawat, Dilip Katara, Rohit Pahlaya, Govind Meda, Ramaji Munia, Prabhu Bhabhar, Sardar Mavi, Chhagan Damar among others. They raised slogans against Chief Minister Chouhan, State Election Commission and Congress leaders.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:31 PM IST