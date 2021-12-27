Sardarpur: 120 students attend eco-camp

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): To bring school kids closer to nature, forest department organised a day-long eco camp on Saturday. As many 120 school students participated in the camp.

Under the guidance of Sardarpur sub-divisional officer Santosh Kumar Ranchod and forest circle officer Mahesh Ahirwar, the school students went hiking and learnt about diversity of trees, plants, insects, moths and animals and birds found in the forest.

Information about plants of medicinal importance was shared with the students. Students presented dance and songs and took part in a Biodiversity Quiz.

Shirin Qureshi from Government Excellence School, Sardarpur, Sunil Garg, Narayan Sindal from Government Model Higher Secondary School, Sardarpur, Ahmed Qureshi from Government Higher Secondary School Rajgarh, Suraj Parmar were attended the tour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:57 PM IST