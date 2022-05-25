Sardarpur: Administration gearing up for upcoming local body polls

SARDARPUR (DHAR): The district administration along with local authorities is completing all formalities and arrangements for the conduct of civic elections that are scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. Elaborate preparations are being made to ensure peaceful and free and fair panchayats polls in the district.

Sardarpur assembly segment is the largest assembly segment in Dhar district having 95 gram panchayats.

The announcement of local body polls by the state election commission at this time of the year has caused enormous anxiety among teachers of government schools who are on summer holidays since all government teachers are booth level officers (BLO).

On the one hand, training sessions for primary teachers under mission Ankur (national level Nipun Bharat Abhiyan) are underway and on the other hand, the district administration is engaged in poll-related exercises leading to anxiety among teachers.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:43 AM IST