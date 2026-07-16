Sanwer Farmers Protest 400 kV Transmission Line, Demand Compensation Before Work | FP photo

Sanwer (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers' protests have intensified against the under-construction 400 kV single-circuit Runija (Barnagar)-Indore transmission line project in Sanwer tehsil.

On Wednesday, a large number of farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Indore district, reached the tehsil office and submitted a memorandum to newly appointed SDM Harishankar Vishwakarma after a peaceful protest.

The farmers demanded that work on their land should be carried out only after all affected landowners receive compensation as per the prescribed rules.

The farmers alleged that Renew Energy Communications Private Limited, which is executing the project, has not distributed compensation uniformly.

According to them, tower foundations, excavation and other construction work have already been carried out on the agricultural land of several farmers, but only a few have received compensation, while many affected farmers are yet to be paid.

Transmission line passes through several villages

According to the memorandum and the administrative order cited by the farmers, the 400 kV single-circuit Runija (Barnagar)-Indore transmission line is being constructed under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

The transmission line passes through the revenue boundaries of Kachaliya, Ajnod, Tarana, Darjikaradia, Shahana, Malikhedi, Hatunia, Patwakhedi and other villages in Sanwer tehsil.

Farmers cite collector's order

The farmers alleged that company officials are pressuring them to cooperate with the project by referring to an order issued by the then collector and district magistrate, Indore, on May 5, 2026.

According to the farmers, the order provides for both construction permission and payment of compensation, but the company is citing only the permission granted for construction.

Note: Photo: Farmers' Union submits memorandum to SDM regarding compensation