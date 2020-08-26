Sanwer Bypolls: Stage set for polls in Covid era

Indore: Various significant changes have been effected for the Sanwer bypoll, which will be held under threat of COVID-19 pandemic. The temperature of each elector to be recorded at polling booth and candidates can file nomination form, affidavits and security amount online.

Collector and District Returning Officer Manish Singh reviewed the Sanwer Bye-election initial preparation with officers and the District and Police administration on Wednesday. DIG, Harinarayanachari Mishra, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal, Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar and officials of other related departments were present at the meeting. At the meeting, Collector Manish Singh informed about the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India in connection with holding elections in view of Corona.

Online Nomination Process

The nomination form will also be available online on the website of Chief Election Officer and District Election Officer. Interested candidates can fill it online and take a printout and submit it to the Returning Officer as specified in Form-1. The affidavit can also be filled online on the CEO-DEO website itself and after noting it, it can be submitted to the Returning Officer along with the nomination form. The candidate can also deposit the security fund online on the prescribed platform. However, the candidate will also have the option to deposit cash in the Treasury. According to the instructions of the Commission, a maximum of two people can go as candidates for submitting nominations. The number of vehicles going for enrolment will also be limited to a maximum of two.

Number of voters at polling booth reduced to 1000

At any one polling station, a maximum of 1000 electors will be able to stay in place of 1500 electors. The Commission has issued detailed instructions for assured minimum facilities at each booth. Compulsorily the sanitization of each polling station has to be done one day before polling, a thermal scanner will be provided to measure the temperature at the entrance of each polling station.

Thermal examination (temperature) of each voter has to be done by para medical staff or ASHA worker at polling station entrance. In the first time, if the temperature exceeds the standards set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it will be examined for the second time and even then if the temperature is high, such a voter will be given a token-certificate and he will be asked to come to the final round of voting.

Campaign of political parties

Only 5 persons including candidate and except security personnel, are allowed to do door-to-door campaign. For road show, the convoy of 10 vehicles have to be broken in two parts. The interval between two sets of convoys of vehicles should be half an hour instead of an interval of 100 metres. Public meetings, rallies can be conducted by candidates following the guidelines of the existing Covid-19. It will be mandatory for the concerned political parties and candidates to follow the requirements of Covid-19 related like facemask, sanitizer, thermal scanning etc.

Counting of votes

No more than 7 tables will be allowed to place in a hall during the counting of votes. De-sealing the Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT and displaying the results on the CU will be done by one officer on each table. Display of results from the control unit will be displayed on the big screen.