Sanwariya Seth Temple Receives Offerings Worth ₹40.81 Crore In A Month | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Sanwariya Seth Temple at Mandphiya recorded offerings worth more than Rs 40.81 crore during the latest counting of donations, reflecting the strong faith of devotees visiting the shrine.

The counting process began after the temple's donation boxes were opened on June 14 and was completed in seven phases on Tuesday in the presence of Temple Board Chairman Hazaridas Vaishnav.

According to temple authorities, cash donations collected from the donation boxes amounted to Rs 33,15,18,759.

In addition, Rs 7,66,21,519 was received through online transfers, money orders and direct donations made at the temple office. The total collection stood at Rs 40,81,40,278.

Apart from cash contributions, devotees also offered precious metals at the shrine. The temple received 1 kg 738 grams of gold and 110 kg 648 grams of silver during the period.

Sanwariya Seth Temple is one of Rajasthan's prominent pilgrimage centres and attracts devotees from across the country.

Temple authorities said the substantial offerings reflected the continued devotion of followers who visit the shrine throughout the year.