Sankalp Se Siddhi: Deputy CM Talks Of 11 Years Of NDA Government

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Government is a symbol of people-based and transparent governance, which has laid a strong foundation for a self-reliant India, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said on Thursday. He was addressing a press conference as a part of the BJP’s ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ outreach campaign to take the Modi government’s achievements to the public on the completion of its 11 years in the saddle.

Speaking at a private hotel here, Devda added, “This is the reason we are seeing ‘Developed India’ and ‘Amritkaal’ coming to fruition.”

Devda said that in the last 11 years, India has done unprecedented work for the poor and public welfare. Under the PM’s leadership, the Centre is realising the concept of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’.

Before 2014, the country was immersed in the politics of appeasement and division, but now, the culture of ‘Politics of Performance’ has been established, he said. According to the Dy CM, the common man feels that the PM will solve their problems, “Modi hai toh Mumkin Hai”.

The PM has taken bold and historic decisions in the national interest, such as abrogation of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, implementation of new Waqf law, CAA, and 33% reservation for women in the legislative bodies, he said.

Decisiveness and aggression have become a new normal in India’s strategy against terrorism. After surgical strikes and air strikes, ‘Operation Sindoor’ has established India’s image against terrorism across the world. In the last 11 years, the Modi government has given priority to the empowerment of all sections of the society, including SC, ST & OBC, Devda said.

To bring women into leadership, they have been given opportunities in every field of the army, education, employment, and self-employment. The country is moving fast towards the elimination of Naxalism, he said.