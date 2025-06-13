 3 Dead, 3 Injured As Fire Tender Hits Them On Ujjain's Barnagar Road
HomeIndore3 Dead, 3 Injured As Fire Tender Hits Them On Ujjain's Barnagar Road

3 Dead, 3 Injured As Fire Tender Hits Them On Ujjain's Barnagar Road

Father-son duo, teen dead, ex gratia for injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 12:06 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hit by a fire tender rushing to extinguish a fire in the Badnagar block of the district on Thursday, three persons, including a father and son duo, died, while another three sustained severe injuries.

According to reports, the Badnagar Municipal Council (BMC) fire station received information about a fire on Bargundaseri Road on Badnagar Highway. The fire tender was running at high speed. It first hit Sujal (16), son of Bhuralal, a resident of Peerjhalar, who died on the spot.

After the collision, however, the vehicle overturned and started sliding, trapping five persons. Aavesh (2) and his father Jitendra Singh (50), resident of Dhaturiya village, were injured in the incident and admitted to the Government Charak Hospital in Ujjain in a critical condition.

They both died in the evening. Jitendra’s daughter Tanisha (3), who was also rushed to Ujjain, was reported to be out of danger. Their bike was also badly mangled.

Santosh and Ujala Singh were also injured and were being treated at a hospital in Badnagar. Their condition was reported to be out of danger.

It is reported that the fire brigade driver was in an inebriated state, which led to the mishap. BMC president Abhay Tongia has announced an ex gratia of ₹50,000 each to those seriously injured and ₹15,000 each to the injured. He has also said that he will bear the entire cost of their treatment.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police M.S. Parmar told Free Press that driver Satish Solanki was taken into custody and was sent to the hospital for medical examination. The fire brigade vehicle has been removed from the road, he added.

