 Indore: Most Sensitive Pithampur, Badnawar 400 KV Substations Outsourced
Indore: Most Sensitive Pithampur, Badnawar 400 KV Substations Outsourced

400 kV substations now being handed over to pvt operators, beyond the initial scope of rule meant only for select 132KV substations in state

Atul GautamUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A severe shortage of technical staff in the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTCL) is paving the way for full-scale privatisation of the state's transmission system. Initially, 132 kV and then 220 kV substations were handed over to private operators. Now, even the highly sensitive 400 kV substations in Pithampur and Badnawar in Dhar district have been outsourced.

These two substations are now being operated and maintained by private agencies. This decision comes despite the fact that the company operates 14 major (400 kV) substations across the state, which are connected to the inter-state power transmission network. These substations play a critical role in maintaining the power balance of the entire state.

Rules ignored, action contrary to board decisions

The MPPTCL Board had previously clarified that only ‘B’ and ‘C’ category (less sensitive) substations could be outsourced. However, the reality over the past decade has been different. Even highly important 132 kV and 220 kV substations in major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur have been handed over to private contractors.

Now, with 400 kV substations — considered extremely sensitive — being outsourced, the move not only goes against policy but also raises serious concerns about the safety of the entire power grid.

Permanent hiring halted, company dependent on contractors

There was a time when the transmission company had a satisfactory level of technical staff. Today, there is a major shortage, and instead of hiring, the company has become increasingly dependent on private operators. This has led not only to the cessation of permanent jobs but also to growing exploitation of outsourced workers.

Is privatisation putting transmission network at risk?

Experts in the power sector believe that handing over such highly sensitive substations to private hands could pose a serious threat in the future. These substations are technically very complex, where even a minor error can lead to major disasters.

Can outsourced employees — with lower pay and limited training — handle such high responsibility? This question raises not only technical safety concerns but also questions the government’s priorities.

