Khandwa Anti-Encroachment Drive: Residents Said Demolition Team Arrived Unexpectedly While Families Were Still Asleep | FP Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Shakkar Pond area of Khandwa in which around 137 illegal houses were demolished.

Officials said residents were served notices over the past four months, and houses with court stay orders were not removed.

Khandwa Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Priyanka Rajawat said, "This is the Shakkar Pond area. We are running an anti-encroachment drive.”

We have been making announcements and giving notices to vacate the place for the last 4 months. About 137 illegal houses have been demolished. 25 house owners had a stay from the court, they have not been demolished."

Senior police officials said that a heavy police force was deployed in the area to monitor and look after the law and order situation. This action took place amid police presence of 400 personnel, as families were reportedly caught off guard while sleeping in their homes.

Read Also Industrial Pollution Spreading Tentacles In MP's Meghnagar

“Team efficiently demolished all illegal structures while maintaining peace. Efforts were now underway to preserve the area in its original state, restoring it to its natural pond form, “ senior officials said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has voiced strong opposition to the demolition, alleging that the actions jeopardize the rights of families who were given pattas (land titles) during the tenure of late MLA Hukum Chand Yadav.

Expressing their shock, residents said that the demolition team arrived unexpectedly while families were still asleep. Many residents frantically gathered their belongings as their homes were reduced to rubble.