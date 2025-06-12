Industrial Pollution Spreading Tentacles In MP's Meghnagar

Padmavati River | FP Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): An environmental crisis is looming in the tribal-dominated Meghnagar block, where industrial pollution has contaminated two major rivers.

Surprisingly, the river water was drained to hide the level of water pollution here. The matter came to light after 0.3 Mcube of water stored in the dam built on Anas River was drained between May 5-10, precisely when water demand peaked during the scorching summer heat. It disrupted drinking water supply for thousands of residents for over a month.

The water of Anas and Padmavati rivers has turned red-black due to untreated chemical waste from local industrial units.

The environmental catastrophe has spread beyond the immediate industrial area. The pollution has travelled 11 kilometres downstream, now contaminating the sacred Padmavati River flowing near the revered Pipalkhuta Ashram. Millions of gallons of water stored in Padmavati's dam face imminent contamination.

Drain which goes through Gujarpada forest to river | FP Image

Villager Kailash Sehlod from Pimpalkhuta informed that red water was emerging from hand pumps near the village sarpanch's house, indicating that industrial waste had contaminated groundwater sources. Residents depend on river water for irrigation, livestock and daily needs, making the contamination a direct threat to their livelihoods and health.

State's Urban Development Corporation's substantial investment in water infrastructure—including a 2.3 million litres per day capacity intake well and storage dam costing crores—has been rendered useless.

To deal with the water crisis, civic body authorities are operating water tankers, yet many city wards remain dependent on purchased water.

In 2016, the then-collector Aruna Gupta successfully tackled similar pollution by taking decisive action against violating industries.

Regional Pollution Control Board Officer Srinivas Dwivedi acknowledged the presence of red water flowing from a drain under the railway bridge. He said that discussions with Bhopal officials are ongoing to address pollution in Meghnagar, with increased surveillance and notices issued to industrial units for proper waste disposal.