Sanja Mata Festival Kicks Off In Sanawad, Celebrating Tradition & Community

Sanwad (Madhya Pradesh): The vibrant folk tradition of Sanja Mata festival has commenced in Sanawad town, coinciding with the observance of Shraddha Paksha (also known as Pitru Paksha). Celebrated across the Nimar region, this unique festival sees unmarried girls from rural households creating intricate designs of Sanja Mata using cow dung, which they then adorn with flowers, leaves and colourful papers. This practice not only showcases artistic expression but also serves as a means of worship and community bonding.

For 15 days, these girls engage in the ritual of drawing new figures each day, culminating in an evening aarti accompanied by folk songs. The festival concludes on the 17th day with the immersion of these figures in holy rivers and lakes.

This tradition is deeply rooted in mythology, as it is believed to honuor Goddess Parvati, with connections to the story of Sandhya, the daughter of Brahmaji, who performed penance to please Lord Shiva. Kokiladevi Lad of Solki Colony said that it fosters a sense of community and cultural identity. Despite its rich heritage, the tradition of Sanja Mata is facing challenges as younger generations become less familiar with these customs.

To combat this decline, various Sanja competitions have been organised. Participants were encouraged to embrace and celebrate their heritage, ensuring that the sweet essence of folk traditions continues to thrive in modern times. The festival culminates with the immersion of the Sanja Mata idols in a river or nearby well, symbolising the end of the celebrations. This tradition not only fosters a sense of community but also keeps alive the cultural heritage of the region.