Sandipani Vidyalaya Tops National Clean School Survey | FP photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Education announced the results of the Clean and Green School Assessment 2026 under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Government Sandipani Vidyalaya, Jaora, secured first place nationally in the Higher Secondary category, scoring 98.4% with a five-star rank.

The Ministry evaluated nearly 1.2 million urban and rural schools across districts and states on parameters including cleanliness, green initiatives, water conservation, waste management and solar energy.

The school earlier topped Madhya Pradesh's list of 20 schools selected from around 70,000 institutions, scoring 99.4%. Authorities then nominated 600 schools nationwide for the final round.

A National Survey Team inspected Sandipani Vidyalaya on 60 parameters, examining initiatives such as 100% waste-free management, vermicomposting, rainwater harvesting, a plastic-free campus, and solar energy use.

Principal Rajendra Bose credited students, teachers and parents for the achievement. Coordinators including Sunil Soni and Kamini Khan led the school's Eco Club. The school has planted nearly 400 trees, several tagged with QR codes.