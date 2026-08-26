Sanchi Unveils New Brand Identity & Packaging With Gond Art-Inspired Design In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's cooperative dairy brand Sanchi unveiled its redesigned brand identity and packaging in Indore, marking an update to its 45-year legacy.

The event at the College of Agriculture was attended by Joint Commissioner Purushottam Patidar, former MPCDF Managing Director Sanjay Govani, Indore Dugdh Sangh CEO Vishal Mishra and NDDB Group Head (Marketing) Swapnil Sinha, along with officials, distributors and retailers.

The new packaging features contemporary colours, a unified layout and Gond art-inspired elements depicting the cow, rural life, milk and women dairy farmers.

Indore Dugdh Sangh, an MPCDF unit managed by NDDB, procures around 3 lakh litres of milk daily and is connected with 1,687 Dairy Cooperative Societies and around 59,197 dairy farmers. Its network includes 148 distributors and around 1,300 retailers.

Since April 2025, 323 new Dairy Cooperative Societies have been established and 109 revived. During FY 2025-26, average daily milk collection stood at 2,91,776 litres.

The Union has also introduced a one-to-two-metric-tonne cold storage facility and digitised milk collection through NDDB's AMCS mobile application.

Sanchi products, including milk, curd, paneer, chhach and ghee, now carry the unified design with the tagline, Swad, Sehat, Sanchi.