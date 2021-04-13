Sanchi: Gardener takes Covid samples, hospital official says he is trained

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The corona pandemic has begun to expose Madhya Pradesh's health infrastructure with daily cases crossing the 6,000-mark. A gardener in the Sanchi Government Hospital has been assigned to collect samples, NDTV has reported.

"I'm a gardener. I'm not a permanent employee of the hospital either, but I'm collecting samples because all others at the hospital have been infected," said Halke Ram. Rajshiri Tidke, the Block Medical Officer in charge of the hospital, defended the move saying the gardener was trained for the task.

"What can we do? The staff has got infected but work has go on and, therefore, as an emergency alternative, we have trained several people, including the gardener, to collect samples," Mr Tidke said. Ironically, Sanchi is represented by State Health Minister, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, who is busy in campaigning for bye-elections in Damoh.

Dr Chaudhary, a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist, was previously a minister in the Congress government, but shifted to the BJP when the Kamal Nath government was brought down. On Sunday, he was reportedly seen addressing an almost venue during a 'Mahila Sammelan' in Damoh.

"I am looking for a person who can tell me if the Health Minister has, in the past eight days, visited a medical college, held a review meeting and given a benefit. I want to give out a reward of Rs 11,001 to such a person," Congress spokesperson Sayyed Zafar was mentioned saying this in NDTV report.