Sanawad: Welfare works costing Rs 42.50L launched

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly Sachin Birla inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Pujan of welfare works costing Rs 42.50 lakh near Tokalaya village.

Birla and BJP rural committee president Jai Karoda inaugurated the community halls costing Rs 2 lakh for Nihal community and Rs 5 lakh for Balai community, inaugurated the boundary wall of government school and Shantidham costing Rs 15 lakh each and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the community building for Gurjar community costing Rs 5 lakh.

Birla announced 25,000 utensils for Nihal and Balai community.

In his address Birla said that his goal is to build community halls to organise social, religious and cultural programs of all communities. He said that the halls save the expense of tents, utensils and Dharamshala for organising programs.

Birla assured the villagers that the road construction work from Tokalay to Khamlay and Birali road will also be finished soon.

Sarpanch Khayaliram Samedia, Rakesh Bavalya, Jitendra Patel and others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:01 PM IST