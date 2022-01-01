Sanawad: Villagers organise grand welcome for retired soldier

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Bamangaon Village in Khargone district gave grand welcome to veteran soldier Dharamvir Birla who returned home, post his retirement from Indian Army on Saturday.

Villagers took out colourful rally of Soldiers across the town, Birla was made to sit in decked up jeep. The procession was welcomed with petals at various intersections.

MLA Sachin Birla and his colleagues greeted soldier Birla near Jawahar Marg. MLA said that India's borders are safe because brave soldiers like Birla guard our borders. Their courage, valour, and dedication to protecting India's honour are incomparable and unparallel in the world.

The difficult conditions and the height in which they serve and shield borders are commendable. Social worker Inder Birla and Aarti Patil welcomed soldier Dharamveer Birla near Jawahar Marg.

Social organisations across the district also gave a grand welcome to Birla by setting up welcome forums at various places. Social worker Mohan Malgayan, Prabhat Upadhyay, Lachhu Patel, Satish Ingle and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:59 PM IST