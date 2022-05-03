Sanawad: Respect each other parents like own, says MP Patil to newly wed couples

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) from Khandwa constituency, Gyaneshwar Patil participated in the mass-marriage ceremony held at Sanawad, Bhanbarad, Chitra Mod, Toksar and Chitawad, in Khargone district organised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

He blessed newly married couples and as many as 60 couples entered into the nuptial knot during the mass marriages held at five places in Khargone district.

Addressing the occasion, Patil encouraged the mass marriage trend in the society saying that it will lessen the burden on two families, who have to spend their hard earnings on unnecessary activities.

Patil said, “A daughter not only brings happiness but connects two families as before marriage she is someone’s daughter and sister but after marriage she is someone’s wife and daughter-in-law.” He asked newlywed couples to respect each other’s parents like their own as this is the simple mantra of a happy life.

Local MLA Sachin Birla was also present on the occasion. He said that mass marriage was the best way to curb evils like dowry from society. The MP and MLA announced to provide Rs 11-11 thousand to the mass marriage committees and presented daily needs material to the newlyweds.

