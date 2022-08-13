Sanawad: Rail Tiranga Yatra to protest against incomplete rail projects

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Criticising delay in the completion of railway projects in the region, members of Vikas Sangharsh Samiti, Sanawad on Saturday carried out a rail Tiranga Yatra as a part of Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to draw the attention of the Railway department towards incomplete railway projects such as broad gauge conversion, overbridge construction and restoration of DEMU trains among others.

A large number of commuters boarded the train running from Omkareshwar Road station to Mhow (Ambedkar Nagar), carrying the Tricolour in their hands. A memorandum was handed over to the superintendents of railway stations on the route. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Prime Minister, union railway minister and manager western railway division, demanding early completion of railway projects. In the memorandum, it was stated that the new broad gauge railway line from Sanawad to Mathela was expected to be made operational in 2019 but is still not operational. Similarly, the newly built broad gauge line from Sanawad to Khandwa is ready but no trains have been made functional on the route.

The railway bridge between Omkareshwar Road and Barwaha was proposed to be rebuilt. The tender for the demolition of the old bridge was immediately cancelled after being issued and a new tender is still awaited. A total of Rs 888 crores has been approved for gauge conversion, but no work has been initiated between Sanawad and Ambedkar Nagar. Conversion from Akot to Aman was completed around two and a half years ago, but till now no passenger train has been launched. Members of the committee have also threatened to stage a demonstration by stopping Selda Plant local trains (fright train) if the demands are not met within a month.

