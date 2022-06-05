Sanawad: Planting trees essential to save earth

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating World Environment Day, a sapling plantation programme was organised at Omkareshwar Power Station from June 3 to 5.

On this occasion, general manager (project head) Prasath Kumar Dixit and his wife Archana Dixit and other senior officers and employees planted a large number of saplings on powerhouse premises and Herbal Park of Urja Vihar. Medicinal plants like Belpatra, Behda, Neem, Amla, Lime, Saptparni and Gulmohar, Peepal were planted in the Herbal Park.

On this occasion, the project head addressed the occasion in the auditorium of the power station on this year's theme - only one earth -, in which he said that planting trees was essential to save the earth.

Trees, plants, and mountains are gradually decreasing on the earth, due to which oxygen is decreasing and carbon dioxide is increasing, so we need to reduce the level of carbon dioxide and increase the level of oxygen.

To reduce pollution, we must plant at least one sapling around our homes and take good care of it. In today's time, we should make maximum use of cycles and electric vehicles to improve the environment and reduce the production of e-waste and other waste and waste should also be disposed of in a manner, he further said.

General Manager (O&M) Vasant Hurmade and his wife Hemlata Hurmade and other senior officers of Power Station, employees, their family members and members of CISF were present in the programme.