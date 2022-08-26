Sanawad: Mortakka bridge to be reopened for heavy vehicles as per technical report, says Collector

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Technical inspection of Mortakka bridge over the Narmada river is still going on and the final call to resume heavy vehicular traffic on the bridge will be taken after getting the technical report of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) experts, said Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam.

The district collector added that the stoppage of heavy vehicular traffic is a precautionary step taken by the administration to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the team of engineers from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Indore along with the team of NHAI has reached Barwah.

Engineers have started investigating the crack in the pillar. NHAI will submit the report to the administration this evening or tomorrow after the technical examination. The administration will take a decision based on the report.

The collector said that if the cracks need to be repaired they will be repaired.

The bridge is tested every year by NHAI. Drones were used to inspect the bridge on Thursday. The bridge was closed on Tuesday at 5 pm after the release of 22 thousand cumecs of water after 23 gates of Omkareshwar dam were opened. A crack was seen in pillar No 3 towards the Barwah side after the water subsided.

Read Also Sanawad: Mortakka Bridge closed for heavy vehicles