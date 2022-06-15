Sanawad: Lokayukta team catches block medical officer accepting bribe

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped a block medical officer (BMO) accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant. The team booked Jhirniya BMO Dr Deepak Jaiswal under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

A Lokayukta official informed that on June 13, one Ankit Birla, a resident of Dashora village in Sanawad tehsil of Khargone district complained to the special establishments of Madhya Pradesh police. In his complaint, Ankit claimed that BMO Dr Jaiswal demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to allow him to run a clinic at Abhapuri village.

The team asked Ankit to get to Jaiswal’s office with the bribe money and caught Dr Jaiswal accepting the bribe.