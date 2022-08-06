e-Paper Get App

Sanawad: Lok Sabha Petitions Committee recommends pension to Navodaya workers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Lok Sabha Petition Committee has strongly recommended providing pensions to workers of Jawahar Navodaya Schools. Reportedly, the committee was formed on the demand of Navodya workers regarding their pension problems. The committee chairman Harish Dwivedi presented a 113-page report in Parliament on August 2 strongly recommending pension to the Navodaya employees who were working, retired, or deceased before 2004 by submitting the data.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Welfare Association (NAVEVA) in-charge Bhopal, Vipin Gupta informed that the report of the Lok Sabha Petitions Committee has created a sense of joy among the employees of Navodaya after 36 years of struggle. NAVEVA was also making efforts for two years under the leadership of committee president Yogendra Sharma, general secretary Rahul Singh, and deputy secretary Avinash Roy.

On this occasion, president Yogendra Sharma, general secretary Rahul Singh and national executive member Vipin Gupta expressed their gratitude for the recommendation and cooperation of the Petition Committee's president Dwivedi.

