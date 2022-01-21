Sanawad: Lay roads on either side of canal for pilgrim's sake, MLA to CM

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Barwah - Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding laying of roads on both sides of the canal near Barwah Nagar.

He claimed that these two roads connecting Indore-Ichhapur Highway to Omkareshwar Road through Aqueduct Bridge is extremely necessary in the larger public interest.

At present both these roads are in dilapidated condition. He stated that pilgrims commuting from Indore, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Mandav, Sailani islands are hassled due to this road. As the roads are narrow, railings must be installed to ward off accidents.

Pilgrims commuting to Omkareshwar are force to take these damaged roads as the Mortakka Bridge has been closed for traffic due to heavy rains.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:35 PM IST