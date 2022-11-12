Sanawad: Kamal Nath takes stock of Bharat Jodo Yatra preparation

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The former chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath visited Sardarpur on Saturday to inspect the preparation for the arrival of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress leader of opposition in state Assembly, Govind Singh and former PCC chief Arun Yadav also accompanied him.

Here, Nath and others inspected the route of the Yatra along with the arrangements of meeting at Sanawad bus stand and a night halt at Mortakka, Khargone. They also gave necessary feedback to the authorities.

On this occasion, Kamal Nath said that Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will reach Sanawad in Khargone district on November 25. He added that Burhanpur MLA Surendra Singh Shera has been made in-charge of the Yatra of state on the recommendation of Arun Yadav.

A letter has also been written by Kamal Nath to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the safety of the yatra. According to Nath, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Congress workers regarding the yatra. The Yatra is getting huge public support across the country, he said. After inspection, Nath left for Chhegaon Makhan.

