Sanawad- Itarsi MEMU train survey likely to be completed in May

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Committee met Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western-cum-Central Railway, during his visit to the town.

Zakin Hussain Ani, a member of the committee, said that the members put forth their demands in front of the general manager.

During the discussion, Lahoti said that the Sanawad- Itarsi Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train is likely to resume early after its survey is likely to be completed in May.

He said that a survey of Mhow - Choral forest area is currently underway, tenders would be issued in May following its survey report. Om Bansal suggested the construction of an overbridge on NVDA-PWD road near the cotton mill in view of regular traffic jams.

Lahoti also said that the work of gauge conversion is likely to be completed in four years. During this meeting, Rakesh Gehlot, Praveen Adhikari, Bunty Solanki, Rajendra Mantri and other members of the committee were also present.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:29 PM IST