Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad gets new tehsil office

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly Sachin Birla along with other public representatives inaugurated the newly constructed teshil office costing Rs 1.64 crore on Friday.

The MLA assured that the demand of SDM office in town that has been placed before the government will be approved soon. Birla addressed the gathering and said that the new building has separate rooms for various government functions including sufficient space for officers, employees and the general public and a wide parking space. He further said that the registry office will also be shifted to the new building soon. The building has been constructed to meet the needs of the town and the surrounding villages, he added. Birla appealed to the residents to give their suggestions for the development of the town and to resolve public issues.

Former MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki and Jyoti Yewatikar also addressed the function. SDM Anukul Jain, BJP leader Kamal Birla, Mahesh Gurjar and many others were present.

Birla refutes allegations of duress

Addressing media persons at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed tehsil office, MLA Sachin Birla said that the allegations levelled against him of accepting money to switch political party or that he did it out of fear are completely baseless.

Birla said that he has committed no crime. During the tenure of the Congress government, the necessary irrigations projects and the development works of the area were not being approved due to which he decided to leave the Congress and join the BJP. After he joined the BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sanctioned Rs 2,863 crore for the same. The tenders for the project have also been floated. As many as 80 villages will be provided with water for irrigation purposes under the project. Apart from this, Chouhan has also sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the construction of roads and bridges at Barwah through public welfare department, he added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:25 PM IST