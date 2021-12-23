Sanawad goldsmith murder case: Two more, including main conspirator and minor, held

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanawad police arrested two more accusedóincluding the main conspirator and goldsmith who tipped-off the other accused about the victim and one minoróinvolved in the loot and murder of goldsmith Ibadullah on December 12.

The police had arrested main conspirator Yasin Shiekh, a fellow goldsmith of Sheikh Ibadullah, 38, from Hooghly district of West Bengal, while another accused is a minor, said Khargone superintendent of police Siddharth Choudhary.

SP Choudhary said that, with these two arrests, the Sanawad police had nabbed all eight accused involved in the shooting and robbery incident that claimed Ibadullahís life on December 12.

Earlier, around 10.30 pm on December 12, two unidentified bike-borne criminals shot dead Ibadullah while he was on his way back home. His fellow goldsmiths and family members claimed he had a bag containing gold weighing more than 1.5 kilogram which the accused took away.

During the investigations, it was revealed that professional rivalry and immediate gain through illegal means was the reason behind the incident.

Accused Yasin Sheikh, a goldsmith, knew victim Ibadullah very well. The former was well aware about how much gold he used to carry with him and how much work he had. He told police that he knew the workmanship of gold jewellery and went to Ibadullah requesting him to give him some work. But Ibadullah refused to give him any work or hire craftsmen from other places, for which he nursed grudge against Ibadullah.

After that, he kept an eye on Ibadullah, his route, timing and other details. Yasin shared his plan with Asif and the duo decided to rob Ibadullah as it would help Yasin settle the score as well as earn money easily. Later, Yasin and Asif asked Jahid, Saddam, Jigar and Qadir to join them. The accused also called Manoj Ratlami, a shooter.

On the day of incident, Yasin had fled to his native village, Pandua, in Hooghly district, so that no one would doubt his involvement in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:22 PM IST