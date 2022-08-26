Sanawad: Foundation stones of Rs 4.30 crore Nal Jal projects laid

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to provide pure drinking water to rural areas, Member of Legislative Assembly, Sachin Birla on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of water projects worth Rs 2.15 crore each at Bangarda and Bhomwada under Barwah constituency of Khargone district.

Later, while addressing the event he congratulated villagers who would be benefitted from the regular supply of water. He also said that the inauguration shows that the present state and central Government are always considerate of the developmental demands of the area.

He called upon the villagers to constitute five-member committees in each ward to monitor the quality of construction work. He announced the construction of culverts between Lohari and Kotlyakhedi road, Parethi-Dhulwara road and KotlyaKhedi to Bhomwara. He also assured that the demand for rail stoppage in Kotlyakhedi will be fulfilled. The MLA administered the oath to the public regarding water conservation, cow protection and tree plantation.

During this, sarpanch of Bangarda gram Panchaayt Urmila Malakar, sarpanch of Bhomwada Jayshree Chintaram, deputy sarpanch Rubina B, deputy sarpanch Surendra Malakar, Mahesh Malakar and other residents were also present.