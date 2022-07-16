Sanawad: Demand made to shift toll booth on Badudh-Satajna Highway

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Locals expressed their resentment over the toll booth between Badudh and Satajna on Khargone highway and demanded that the authorities should remove it.

Submitting a memorandum, villagers led by local MLA Sachin Birla informed that around 300 villagers who are mainly farmers, small-scale traders, and drivers by profession commute on this road daily and that costs them extra expense.

According to MLA Birla, villagers near the toll collection booth are large producers of chillies, milk and vegetables and trade their goods in the chilli market located in Bedia village, which is about 10 kilometres from the booth. Due to regular trading, the traders and drivers pass through the toll booth multiple times and have to pay the toll every time they pass through the booth.

The MLA also wrote a letter to the general manager of MP Road Development Corporation demanding that this toll booth should be shifted from village Badudh-Satajna to village Rodia near village Gogawa stating the inconvenience caused to the traders.

The residents also ran a campaign and submitted their plea at the SDM Office Badwah.