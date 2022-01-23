Sanawad: Crew survives accident as truck gets stuck in wall of canal bridge

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A truck heading from Khandwa to Indore was badly damaged after it collided with the canal bridge in front of Mokar Dham on the Indore-Ichhapur state highway, about three kilometre from Sanawad early on Saturday.

A large portion of the wall of the canal bridge was damaged.

The truck driver and cleaner were saved as the truck got stuck into the wall.

Driver Imran told that the truck was going from Chennai to Mandsaur.

The stretch from Mortakka Bridge on Indore-Ichhapur Highway to Bankur River Bridge in Sanawad has many blind turns.

The narrowness of the highway and the uneven and rough side-tracks of the highway are also major causes of accidents. The blind turn in front of Mokar Dham and Ganesh Mandir is extremely dangerous.

Accidents are frequent here and many commuters have lost their lives.

The residents of the area have been demanding for a long time that the blind bend between the Namokar Dham and the ups and downs of the Ganesh temple should be made traffic-friendly. But despite the horrific accidents, the administration has failed to pay heed to the cause.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:13 AM IST