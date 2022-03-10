Sanawad: BJP workers erupt in joy State Assembly elections

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of BJP workers from Sanawad and its adjoining areas erupted into joy with the announcement of Assembly election trends on Thursday.

From early morning hundreds of BJP workers gathered at different intersections in the town and once trends started coming in, party workers started bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Notably, BJP seems to be emerging winners in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while it is heading to become the single largest party in Goa and Manipur.

Former president Ramcharan Kushwah said that it is the result of the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shyam Purohit said that the BJP is going to form the government in all the states. In view of the development work, the Bharatiya Janata Party will win with a full majority in four states and would be given a chance to re-govern.

A large number of BJP workers were present including BJP leaders Kamal Birla, Shyam Maheshwari, Prabhat Upadhyay, Satish Engle Rajesh Pal, Gajendra Bakaliwal, Rahul Hodiya, Narendra Rathore Prabhat Pandit.

Dhar BJP celebrates

Dhar: BJP leaders and workers from Dhar district celebrated Bharatiya Janata Party massive mandate trend in four out of five state assembly elections.

BJP district president Rajiv Yadav and other party workers congratulated each other distributing sweets and bursting crackers.

BJP workers took out a vehicle rally which included a bulldozer as well.

On this occasion, BJP district general Sunny Rin, district vice president Vishwas Pandey, district office secretary Thakur and others were present.

