Sanawad: BJP Kisan Morcha to promote organic farming, indigenous cow rearing

SANAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Kisan Morcha will run campaigns at the village level to promote organic farming as well as motivate farmers for cow rearing in every household, said state vice president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajendra Singh Rajput as the chief guest at a workshop organised for farmers under "Kisan Mera Gaurav" at Sheetla Mata Mandir Complex on Monday.

Addressing the office-bearers of BJP Kisan Morcha, Rajput said that we have to try to connect the young farmer with the organisation because young farmers will bring innovation in farming and will take natural farming to new heights.

He mentioned that an action plan regarding natural farming for the entire state has been prepared and in the coming days, they will expand the work of Kisan Morcha by appointing the convenor and co-convener of Kisan Morcha in villages.

MLA Sachin Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have emphasised the promotion of natural farming. The state government will give nine hundred rupees to the cow rearers for rearing indigenous cows in a bid to promote natural farming. With this scheme, while farmers will be encouraged to keep indigenous cows, the problem of stray animals will also be overcome.

Cows are essential for natural farming as farmers will be able to make organic manure only if there are cows. The government will appoint five natural farming trainers in every block, who will motivate the farmers to take up natural farming and also give them an honorarium. The MLA said that the office bearers of BJP Kisan Morcha have to appeal to the youth associated with agriculture to move towards natural farming, minimize the use of chemical fertilisers and promote agriculture with new technical resources.

During this, BJP Kisan Morcha district president Mahesh Gurjar, Kisan Morcha mandal president Mohan Malgayan, BJP rural mandal president Jai Arora, Bhagwan Patlya, Apaji Birla, Gurudayal Sejgayan, Shyam Birla, Durgaram Chacharia, Premlal Birla, Bhuvani Ram Chaudhary and large number of party workers were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:29 PM IST