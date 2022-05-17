Bhopal: 10th Satra Samapti Natya Samaroh -2022; ‘Sab Thath Pada Rah Jayega’ advocates for happiness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day ‘10th Satra Samapti Natya Samaroh -2022’ began with a Hindi play ‘Sab Thath Pada Rah Jayega,’ at the auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Monday evening.

The event was organised by Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD).

Scripted and directed by Ranjeet Kapoor from Mumbai, the two-hour play advocates for happiness. Co-directed by Prasanna Soni, it was presented by the students of session 2020-21 of the school. Flamenco and Latin Salsa dance were used which added more charm in the play.

Kapoor said that “It was shown in the play that many of us have been doing the same thing for years and years. But we all have forgotten that life is above all and happiness is the most important thing for life. And the play talks about happiness.”

A play ‘Varah Mihir,’ directed by Lokendra Trivedi will be staged on Tuesday.

