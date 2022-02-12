Sanawad: A day before marriage, girl moves around in city on horse in wedding procession

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A family took out its daughter’s wedding procession across the town a day before marriage on Thursday. The residents gave different reactions after watching the unusual scenario of the bride sitting on a horse and people dancing and singing all around her in procession.

Bride’s father Mukesh Patwa said that her daughter Kumkum entered into a wed-lock with Rupesh Patwa of Julvania on Friday. He further said that they took out her wedding procession after the consent of the family and community members from Dharamshala via major routes of the town. They initiated the unique tradition to establish gender equality and encourage people to respect women in society.

After the incident, several people appreciated the initiative of the Patwa family. The people who attended the wedding procession also praised the never happened before event. They said that this act of the family was an inspiration for the people to not to differentiate among their sons and daughters.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:19 PM IST