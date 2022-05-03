Sanawad: 60 couples enter wedlock at mass marriages on Akshay Tritiya

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa ñ Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil participated in the mass-marriage ceremonies organised in Khargone district on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday.

The parliamentarian marked his presence in programmes organised at Sanawad, Bhanbarad, Chitramod, Toksar and Chitawad and blessed the newly married couples.

As many as 60 couples entered into nuptial knot during the mass marriages held at five places in the district on the auspicious day.

Addressing a programme, Patil encouraged the mass marriage trend in the society saying that it will lessen burden on the families, who have to spend their hard-earned money on unnecessary activities.

Daughter not only brings happiness but connects two families as before marriage she is someoneís daughter and sister and after marriage, she is someoneís wife and daughter-in-law. Respect each otherís parents like their own as this is the simple mantra of a happy married life, Patil told said newlywed couples.

Local MLA Sachin Birla was also present on the occasion. He said that mass marriage is the best way to curb evils like dowry from society. The MP and MLA announced to provide Rs 11,000 each to the mass marriage committees. They also gifted daily use articles to the newlyweds.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:14 PM IST