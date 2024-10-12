Sampada 2.0: Registry Done At 4.45 Pm, Party Receives It At 4.45 Pm; 3 Registries Through Video KYC! | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the next day of launch of the advanced Sampada-2.0 software of registration of documents in the district on Thursday, through this fully digitalised, cashless and faceless system, 3 registries were executed in the district on Friday. Video KYC of the parties were made, which eliminated the need of visiting the Office of sub-registrar.

The first registry of Power of Attorney was executed at 4.45 pm and the Power receiver instantly received the registry document at 4.45 pm only. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the state-of-the-art Sampada 2.0 software in Bhopal. The software has amazing features, which is fully cashless, faceless and Aadhar enabled.

Deepak Sharma, senior district registrar of Indore district, informed that for the first time under the Sampada 2.0 software 3 registries were executed on Friday, out of which 2 were of Power of Attorney and one of Testament. From these, the first registry was of Power of Attorney.

It was executed between Nitin Upadhyay and Krish Chouhan, wherein Nitin gave the power to Krish. Both are residents of the district. Pradeep Nigam, senior sub-registrar posted at District Head Office in Moti Tabela executed the registry.

Sharma said that sub-registrar Nigam did video KYC of both the parties and instantly as soon as the registry was executed at 4.45 pm, Krish received the soft copy of the registry in PDF on his mail address.

He said that initially the undisputed documents like Power of Attorney, Testament, Agreement, rent agreement of below 5 years and partition will be registered under the Sampada 2.0 software. He said that before the launch of the Sampada 2.0 software sub-registrars of the district have been given training about the working on updated software.