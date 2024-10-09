 Sambhag Banao Andolan: MP Citizens Rally For Mandsaur Division In Postcard Campaign
On the eighth day of the campaign, representatives from four organisations joined forces to write postcards, addressed to Chief Minister, at Gandhi Square.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Sambhag Banao Andolan: MP Citizens Rally For Mandsaur Division In Postcard Campaign | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The postcard campaign, advocating for Mandsaur to be designated as a division, has gained significant momentum, with citizens showing immense enthusiasm. On the eighth day of the campaign, representatives from four organisations joined forces to write postcards, addressed to Chief Minister, at Gandhi Square.

Among the participants were members from Dashpur Yoga Shiksha Sansthan, CA Association, INTUC and Prajapati Samaj. They collectively emphasised the importance of this demand for the region's development.

Dashpur Yoga Shiksha Sansthan founder Yoga Guru Surendra Jain expressed that the demand reflects the deep sentiments of the local populace. Gopal Guru from INTUC highlighted that the demand is timely and essential for the all-round development of Mandsaur.

He urged the Madhya Pradesh government to heed the voices of the citizens. CA Association president Dinesh Jain said that the establishment of Mandsaur as a division would lead to increased facilities and opportunities.

Looking ahead, coordinators of the Mandsaur Citizen Forum, Narendra Aggarwal and Brajesh Joshi, announced that representatives from the Oswal and Mali communities are set to join the campaign on its tenth day.

