 Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar

During the Gram Vikas Sammelan, a total of Rs 8.28 crore was distributed among 202 self-help groups.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: ₹8.28 Crore Loan Distributed Among 202 SHGs In Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of the MP Gramin Ajeevika Mission, a district-level programme was held at Dehri Sarai village for the distribution of loans to self-help group (SHG) members. During the Gram Vikas Sammelan, a total of Rs 8.28 crore was distributed among 202 self-help groups.

The members of these groups shared their personal stories, detailing their conditions before joining the SHGs and how their participation in the livelihood mission has empowered them to become self-reliant and achieve their dreams.

Many members proudly referred to themselves as Lakhpati Didi. The programme featured several notable guests, including Bank of India (BOI) district lead district manager Sanjay Soni, BOI zonal office credit manager Tejbhan Singh and managers from both Bank of India and MPGB Bank.

