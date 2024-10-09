 MP: ‘Srijan’ Exhibition Held In CM Rise Schools Across The State
The 'Srijan' initiative by the School Education Department aims to foster parental involvement in the academic growth of students and to familiarize them with the ongoing activities in schools.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Secretary of School Education Department Sanjay Goyal Interacting with students |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On Wednesday, Secretary of School Education Department Sanjay Goyal interacted with parents and teachers at Kamla Nehru CM Rise School in Bhopal. Goyal was visiting the school to observe the 'Srijan' exhibition. 

'Srijan' exhibitions are being organized across CM Rise Schools in the state as part of activities aimed at the overall development of students. Goyal said that it is essential to provide children with opportunities not only in academics but also in other areas of interest, as this ensures their holistic development.

The exhibition featured class-specific activities, including self-made posters based on foundational literacy and numeracy under Mission Ankur for strengthening early education, mathematical puzzles, and number and letter-based activities by primary and pre-primary students. 

On this occasion, both students and parents were honored and awarded for their achievements and contributions. Special recognition was given to students with 100% attendance; this includes Upma Srivastava (6th class), Sonali Soni (6th class), Janki Jharia (6th class), Anamika Sen (7th class), Renuka Dhangar (7th class), and Komal Dhakad (8th class), along with their parents.

