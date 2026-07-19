Saints Block Road In Jawad, Demand Arrest Over Assault On Mahant Brihaspati Nath | FP photo

Jawad/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the saint community staged a road blockade at Jawad bus stand on Sunday to protest the alleged assault on Mahant Brihaspati Nath of Gorakshnath Ashram.

The protest disrupted traffic for some time before police and administrative officials intervened and persuaded the demonstrators to end the blockade.

A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh Jadon reached the spot after receiving information about the protest. Officers held discussions with the saints and assured them that appropriate action would follow.

After these assurances, the protesters lifted the blockade, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

During the demonstration, representatives of the saint community submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Harsh Rathore, SHO Manoj Singh Jadon and Tehsildar BK Makwana.

They demanded the immediate arrest of those accused in the assault and an impartial investigation into the incident.

The protesters said the alleged attack on the elderly mahant of Om Shiv Gorakshnath Ashram had hurt the sentiments of the saint community.

They warned that they would intensify their agitation if authorities failed to take strict action against those found responsible.

Police said the dispute originated over land within the premises of the Manshapurna Gymnasium behind the CM Rise School. Both parties have registered cases against each other.

Authorities are examining a viral video and other available evidence before taking further action as part of the ongoing investigation.