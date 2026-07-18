Saint Brutally Assaulted Over Gorakhnath Ashram Possession Dispute In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over the possession of the Gorakhnath Ashram near the CM Rise School in Jawad turned violent on Friday after a group of men allegedly assaulted resident saint Baba Yogi Mauj Nath.

Nath sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Jawad before being referred to the District Hospital in Neemuch for treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred at the ancient ashram following a dispute over its possession.

Nath alleged that Mohan Kumar, Gajendra Sharma and 10 to 12 others forcibly entered the premises, confined him and assaulted him with sticks and iron pipes, causing injuries to his hands and legs.

The injured saint claimed that the accused were attempting to take control of the ashram in the name of an akhara. He further alleged that the group had earlier vandalised huts, roof tiles and other property inside the ashram.

Nath said the Gorakhnath Ashram was established in 1970 and that his guru, who died in 1991, had lived there.

The premises house the samadhis of three saints, including his guru, where prayers have been offered regularly for years.

He alleged that vested interests were trying to grab the ashram land by creating repeated disputes. Police are investigating the matter.