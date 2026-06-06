SAIMS Launches VR Therapy For Special Kids In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking her birthday with a patient-centric initiative, Dr Mehak Bhandari, Managing Director of SAIMS and Pro-Chancellor of Sri Aurobindo University, inaugurated a Virtual Reality (VR) Therapy–MindPath Section at Matru Sparsh–Usha Divya Bal Mandir in Scheme 78 on Friday.

The facility aims to support children and adults with neurological, cognitive and developmental challenges through AI-assisted interactive learning and rehabilitation programmes.

Dr Bhandari said technology becomes meaningful when it improves patient care and quality of life.

The AI-driven VR modules are designed to enhance focus, memory, attention span, coordination and overall cognitive functioning. Though introduced primarily for special children, the therapy will be available to individuals aged five to 90 years.

According to her, the programme will benefit children with developmental disorders as well as patients suffering from neurological conditions, dementia, balance disorders and paralysis. Treatment modules will be customised according to individual needs.

Free Health Screening for Parents

SAIMS Founder Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari announced an annual free health screening programme for parents of children with special needs. The initiative will include tests such as CBC, blood glucose, lipid profile, HbA1c, ECG, ultrasound and mammography.

He said parents play a vital role alongside doctors and teachers in helping special children lead fulfilling lives, making their own health equally important.

The institution also launched the “Millennials and Generation X Card” for people aged 30 to 50 years, offering healthcare benefits at SAIMS facilities at a nominal cost.

International-Standard Facilities Planned

Sri Aurobindo University Chancellor Dr Manjushree Bhandari said Divya Bal Mandir would be developed into a centre with national and international-standard facilities for special children.

The institution provides support services for children with autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, speech and language disorders, intellectual developmental challenges and attention-related difficulties.