Another Accused In Civil Contractor’s Murder Case Arrested In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested another accused involved in the murder of Abhitendra Tomar in the Lasudia area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Dilu alias Chandan alias Chandrakant Laharia, was arrested based on a tip-off. On the night of May 21, Tomar, a resident of Bhind, was shot dead in front of Gulab Bagh Petrol Pump due to an old rivalry.

Police said that Dilu Laharia, along with Gulshan Yadav, Gaurav Jatav, Piyush Gurjar and Satyabir Maurya, was involved in the murder.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation was launched.

Earlier, the police arrested the accused, Piyush Gurjar and Satyabir Maurya.

Other people who allegedly helped the accused by providing shelter were also arrested and sent to judicial custody. A few days ago, Dilu Laharia’s wife and his father were arrested for allegedly helping him evade arrest.

Police received information that Dilu had come to the city to arrange bail for his father and wife. Acting on the information, the police arrested him. During the operation, police also seized a firearm that was allegedly used in the murder.

The other accused, Gulshan and Gaurav, were on the run until the report was filed, and the police were searching for them.